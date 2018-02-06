Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Bitcoin exchange rate drops


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Bitcoin exchange rate has dropped lower than 6,000 dollars on February 6, according to Coindesk e-cryptocurrency market data.

As of 09:00 Yerevan time, the exchange rate of the cryptocurrency dropped by 13,3% - reaching 5996$.




