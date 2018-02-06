Mkhitaryan didn’t have enough freedom in Manchester United, but is perfect for Arsenal – Wayne Rooney says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Everton attacker Wayne Rooney has commented on Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of London’s Arsenal.

“I think he is [better suited to Arsenal],’ Rooney told Monday Night Football. ‘I saw it in training with him – he’s a very talented player. At United he didn’t get the freedom he really wanted to perform which he had at Dortmund.

‘It was a different style and at Arsenal he’ll have players round him. He’ll create goals, he’ll score goals and I think he’ll kick on”, Rooney said, as quoted by Metro.

Arsenal defeated Everton 5:1 in a 26th round Premier League match. Mkhitaryan made three assists in the match.