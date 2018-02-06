Parliament session begins - LIVE
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Today’s session of the Parliament’s 4-day sitting began with 95 lawmakers in attendance.
During the February 5 session, the Parliament’s Council approved the agenda of today’s session.
Lawmakers will debate bills during the 3-hour debates.
- 13:52 Armenia’s Parliament donates 10 million AMD to Artsakh defense ministry
- 13:43 Armenian research centers included in Global Go to Think Tank 2017 Index
- 13:28 Russian Central Election Commission registers Putin as presidential candidate
- 13:22 Dominique de Buman sees settlement of NK conflict based on UN conventions and peoples’ right to self-determination
- 13:17 Armenia judges to be held accountable for ECHR rulings
- 13:09 Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at closing ceremony of Winter Olympics
- 12:59 Armenian producers participate in "ProdExpo 2018": 2.4 billion AMD export orders from previous one
- 12:55 Azerbaijan’s snap election decision is ludicrous, says political analyst
- 12:33 26th anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces celebrated in Batumi, Georgia
- 12:32 India successfully tests nuke-capable ballistic missile
- 12:28 Armen Sarkissian, Alan Duncan discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process
- 12:26 OSCE monitoring in Martakert region passed without incidents
- 12:01 Ex-Speaker Nino Burjanadze claims to be best candidate for president of Georgia
- 11:47 32 infected security guards prompt quarantine of 1200 at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games
- 11:43 2.7% inflation registered in Armenia’s consumer market January 2018
- 11:32 US actor John Mahoney dies at 77
- 11:27 Turkey creates Whatsapp copy
- 11:17 Armenian wrestlers win 4 gold medals in Moldova Int’l Championship
- 11:04 Gyumri college staff accused of bribery, misconduct
- 10:58 Iran urges Turkey to stop military operations in Syria’s Afrin
- 10:54 Nare, David among top choices for baby names in Armenia
- 10:43 Trump accuses Democrats of ‘Treason’ for not standing up during State Of The Union Address
- 10:41 Bitcoin exchange rate drops
- 10:40 US Vice President doesn’t rule out meeting North Korea delegation in Pyeongchang Olympics
- 10:27 Armenian skier vows adequate representation at Winter Olympics
- 10:26 Mkhitaryan didn’t have enough freedom in Manchester United, but is perfect for Arsenal – Wayne Rooney says
- 10:17 Stepantsminda-Lars open for traffic
- 10:09 Dow Jones suffers worst decline in history
- 10:00 EAFJD to continue organizing visits of European public, political figures to Artsakh in 2018
- 09:58 Taiwanese military-transport chopper crashes, 6 missing
- 09:55 Ex-president, chief justice arrested in Maldives
- 09:47 European Stocks down - 05-02-18
- 09:42 US stocks down - 05-02-18
- 09:39 Armenia’s Ambassador, ARMENPRESS boss visit Beirut-based Aztag Daily HQ
