Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Parliament session begins - LIVE


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Today’s session of the Parliament’s 4-day sitting began with 95 lawmakers in attendance.

During the February 5 session, the Parliament’s Council approved the agenda of today’s session.

Lawmakers will debate bills during the 3-hour debates.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration