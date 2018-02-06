Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Taiwanese military-transport chopper crashes, 6 missing


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A UH-60M Black Hawk belonging to Taiwanese Air Force has crashed near Lanyu Island, Sina reports.

The transport helicopter was carrying 6 passengers and three crew members. All are currently missing.

The chopper had flown for just over 100 meters when the signal was lost.

Local authorities have launched search and rescue operations.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration