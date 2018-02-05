Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in symbolic team of Premier League
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenia national football team and “Arsenal” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included by BBC in the symbolic team of the 26th round of the Premier League, ARMENPRESS reports Aaron Ramsey and Aubameyang have also found place in the symbolic team representing “Arsenal”.
In the 26th round of the Premier League “Arsenal” won “Everton” 5-1. Mkhitaryan made 3 assists during that match. Ramsey recorded hat trick and Aubameyang scored his first goal as “Arsenal” player.
- 02.05-21:02 Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in symbolic team of Premier League
- 02.05-20:01 Two Armenians injured as a result of Damascus bombing
- 02.05-19:49 Ramsey hopes Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang will help to successfully finish season
- 02.05-19:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-18
- 02.05-19:00 Asian Stocks down - 05-02-18
- 02.05-18:31 Newly appointed Ambassador of Malta to Armenia hands copies of credentials to FM Nalbandian
- 02.05-18:25 Armenian National Assembly Speaker, Swiss National Council President attend opening of new factory of “Avan Salt Plant”
- 02.05-17:30 Armenian wines presented at 25th ProdExpo International Exhibition in Moscow
- 02.05-17:25 Protesters rally against Erdogan’s visit in Rome
- 02.05-17:12 ‘Angel of peace strangles demon of war’: Pope Francis hands over meaningful medallion to Turkey’s Erdogan
- 02.05-16:47 Meeting of Pope Francis and Turkey’s Erdogan lasts nearly an hour
- 02.05-16:33 Armenia as one of the innovation centers in the world: Vision of informal network of investors
- 02.05-16:24 Armenian emergency situations ministry, Save The Children International sign memorandum of understanding
- 02.05-16:21 Netherlands recalls Ambassador from Turkey
- 02.05-16:17 Dubai airport remains busiest in the world
- 02.05-15:52 Armenia-Switzerland trade turnover volume increased by 3.5 times in 2017, says DFA Executive Director
- 02.05-15:39 Training for SME development kicks off in Goris
- 02.05-15:32 Armen Sarkissian meets with British-Armenian community representatives
- 02.05-15:27 Armenia police to introduce mobile traffic enforcement cameras
- 02.05-14:51 Italian political figures consider Erdogan’s visit a great shame: protests organized in Rome
- 02.05-14:49 Parliamentary committee delays debates on rating electoral system bill
- 02.05-14:42 Armenia’s Kyokushin karate federations unite under single association
- 02.05-14:34 iPhone X users report incoming call problems
- 02.05-14:31 Man opens gunfire outside Iranian presidential building in Tehran
- 02.05-14:14 Armenia-Switzerland business meeting kicks off in Yerevan
- 02.05-14:07 Paris terror attack suspect Salah Abdeslam goes on trial in Belgium
- 02.05-13:54 Turkey continues crackdown of Operation Olive Branch protesters
- 02.05-13:53 Angel investors eye Armenian biotech, AI and data science startups
- 02.05-13:48 Martiros Saryan’s ‘Flowers’ painting to be displayed in Yerevan for the first time
- 02.05-13:48 Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl
- 02.05-13:43 President Sargsyan congratulates Cypriot counterpart Anastasiades on re-election
- 02.05-13:27 Iranian foreign ministry urges Turkey to stop interference in Syria
- 02.05-13:11 Azeri opposition enraged over Aliyev’s snap elections order
- 02.05-12:55 US withdraws troops from Iraq
- 02.05-12:36 Weather forecast for February 5 -10: Clear skies and rising temperature
14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 5478 times US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3273 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2241 times Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin
12:15, 01.31.2018
Viewed 1989 times Khachaturyan’s music helped Ernest Hemingway to know Armenia – highlights of composer’s South America tour
11:36, 01.30.2018
Viewed 1681 times Respect from coach is very important, says Mkhitaryan