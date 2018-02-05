Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in symbolic team of Premier League

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenia national football team and “Arsenal” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included by BBC in the symbolic team of the 26th round of the Premier League, ARMENPRESS reports Aaron Ramsey and Aubameyang have also found place in the symbolic team representing “Arsenal”.

In the 26th round of the Premier League “Arsenal” won “Everton” 5-1. Mkhitaryan made 3 assists during that match. Ramsey recorded hat trick and Aubameyang scored his first goal as “Arsenal” player.