Two Armenians injured as a result of Damascus bombing


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the bombing of Bab Tuma district of Damascus by terrorist groups, two Armenians have been injured, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Diocese of Beroea informs. Siblings Loris and Hakob Demirchians have been injured. They have been hospitalized.

The armed groups have again violated the agreement on de-escalation in East Ghouta and have been bombing several districts of Damascus during the past days.




