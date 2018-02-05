Ramsey hopes Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang will help to successfully finish season

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of London’s “Arsenal” Aaron Ramsey has praised the newcomers – Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “It’s great that Aubameyang scored a goal in his first match. Mkhitaryan also made assists, I hope he will make many assists and they will help us to finish the season successfully”, Ramsey was quoted by Daily Mirror.