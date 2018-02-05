Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Ramsey hopes Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang will help to successfully finish season


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of London’s “Arsenal” Aaron Ramsey has praised the newcomers – Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “It’s great that Aubameyang scored a goal in his first match. Mkhitaryan also made assists, I hope he will make many assists and they will help us to finish the season successfully”, Ramsey was quoted by Daily Mirror.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration