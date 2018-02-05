Newly appointed Ambassador of Malta to Armenia hands copies of credentials to FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received newly appointed Ambassador of Malta to Armenia Natasha Meli Daudey (residence in Warsaw) on February 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, congratulating and wishing success to Natasha Meli Daudey, Minister Nalbandian hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to the expansion and strengthening of Armenia-Malta relations.

Thanking for the reception and warm wishes, Ambassador Daudey assured that she will spare no efforts to give new impetus to the relations of the two countries.

Recalling the meeting with Maltese Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela last December, Minister Nalbandian expressed confidence that the agreements will be brought into life and will foster political dialogue, cooperation in international organizations, activation of inter-parliamentary, trade and cultural relations.

The sides noted that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU opens new perspectives for deepening cooperation both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

Minister Nalbandian informed the Ambassador on the latest developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at reaching an exclusively peaceful settlement.