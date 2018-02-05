Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-18

YEREVAN, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 February, USD exchange rate is up by 0.54 drams to 481.58 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.58 drams to 600.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.10 drams to 679.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 134.64 drams to 20610.4 drams. Silver price is down by 0.56 drams to 265.3 drams. Platinum price is up by 32.78 drams to 15436.71 drams.