Asian Stocks down - 05-02-18


TOKYO, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 2.55% to 22682.08 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 2.17% to 1823.74 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.73% to 3487.50 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.09% to 32245.22 points.




