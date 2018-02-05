Armenian wines presented at 25th ProdExpo International Exhibition in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. By the assistance of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, 13 winemaking companies are participating in the 25th anniversary of the ProdExpo International Exhibition for Food, Beverages and Food Raw Materials from February 5 to 9 in Moscow, the Armenian agriculture ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian companies present their products at a single pavilion for already the second time.

The executive director of the Foundation Zaruhi Muradyan said: “Armenia with its production enjoys quite a big demand in the Russian market which is one of the main directions for the export of our wines. Thanks to the unique high-quality wines the Foundation jointly with the companies plans to further strengthen and expand its positions in the Russian market. Moreover, this exhibition is a perfect platform to enter new international markets”.

There is quite a big flow of visitors and interest to the Armenian pavilion.

The winemaking companies expect new proposals for cooperation and profitable contracts.

In general, nearly 2200 companies from over 62 countries participate in the exhibition. It is expected the exhibition will host nearly 70.000 visitors.