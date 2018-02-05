Meeting of Pope Francis and Turkey’s Erdogan lasts nearly an hour

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Apostolic Palace, TASS reports.

According to Rai News, the meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Other details on the content of the talk are not released yet. However, as earlier reported, Erdogan planned to discuss the status of Jerusalem.

Pope Francis visited Turkey in November 2014 at the invitation of the country’s leadership.

Toughened security measures were taken in Rome in connection with Erdogan’s visit.

A group of Italian politicians accused Erdogan in human rights violations.