Armenian emergency situations ministry, Save The Children International sign memorandum of understanding

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations and the Save The Children International Armenia Office signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on February 5 in Yerevan.

Ministry chief of staff Gagik Hayrapetyan and representative director of Save The Children Armenia Astghik Movsisyan signed the document.

Under the memorandum, the sides aim to provide safe and healthy educational environment for the children, focusing on education of disaster risk reduction.

By ensuring the duly realization of the national strategy of disaster risk reduction in Armenia, to unite efforts and combine actions.

Hayrapetyan mentioned that the ministry attaches importance to the mission of Save The Children in Armenia.

The main actions under the document will be formation of a single system of disaster risk reduction, education on the matter as well as the protection of children’s rights.