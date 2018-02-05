Netherlands recalls Ambassador from Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry of the Netherlands has officially recalled its Ambassador to Turkey on February 5, the local public TV reported.

The report said the recalling is a formality, since the Ambassador has left Ankara back in March of 2017.

In addition, the Hague said they won’t accept the appointment of the new Turkish ambassador.

The relations between the countries were strained when the Netherlands refused entry of Turkish officials who wanted to campaign in the country among the local ethnic Turkish population ahead of the 2017 constitutional referendum.