Dubai airport remains busiest in the world

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Dubai International Airport remains the world’s busiest airport as of 2017.

The Dubai Airports magazine reported that a record number passengers were served in the airport – 88,2 million against the previous year’s 83,6 million.

Executives of the airport predict that the number will reach 90,3 million in 2018.

The Dubai airport became the world’s busiest airport in 2014 – surpassing London’s Heathrow.