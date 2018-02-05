Armenia-Switzerland trade turnover volume increased by 3.5 times in 2017, says DFA Executive Director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-Switzerland business meeting, which kicked off in Yerevan on February 5, is the first with its format, but not the last one, Armen Avak Avakian – Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“The expectations should be logical: I can state that this is a good beginning. The expectations are mainly linked with the meetings, contacts with the Armenian and Swiss companies in such atmosphere. In 2017, compared to 2016, the trade turnover volume between Armenia and Switzerland increased by 3.5 times: in particular, the export to Switzerland increased by nearly 30%. We are a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and at the same time have a GSP+ regime with the European Union, we have opened the Free Economic Zone on the border with Iran and can act as a platform by combining these three sides with each other”, the DFA Executive Director said.

President of the Armenian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce Mike Baronian said Swiss are mainly interested in Armenian wines, tourism and solar energy production. According to him, the Armenia-EU new agreement is undoubtedly important for the Swiss companies.

Armenia-Switzerland business meeting kicked off in Yerevan. The meeting, which is being held within the frames of official visit of Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), and has been organized by the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), is attended by 35 businessmen from the two countries who represent the spheres of information technologies, winemaking, tourism and transportation.