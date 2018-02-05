Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Armenia police to introduce mobile traffic enforcement cameras


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Mobile traffic enforcement cameras will be introduced in Armenia, the police headquarters told ARMENPRESS.

In a statement the police said that the new device will be used from February 8, due to the fact that speeding is one of the main causes of car accidents.

 

 




