Italian political figures consider Erdogan’s visit a great shame: protests organized in Rome

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is met with protests in Rome, journalist Talal Khrais, Foreign Affairs Officer at the Italian-Arabian “Assadakah” Center, told Armenpress.

People in Rome hold protests against Turkish military operations against Kurds in Syria.

Nearly 3500 law enforcement officers were mobilized aimed at ensuring the Turkish President’s security and preventing him from possible attacks. Holding any kind of protest is banned in the center of Rome in connection with Erdogan’s visit.

Nevertheless, five Kurds already tried to enter the St. Peter’s square with the Kurdish flags.

A lot of Italian political and public figures also opposed Erdogan’s visit.

Leader of the left-wing party Nicola Fratoianni urged the country’s leadership to ignore those who “represent bloody and violent regime”.

MEP Matteo Salvini stated: “Hosting Turkish extremist Erdogan is a shameful act”. He stated that Turkey should never be a part of Europe.

It is expected Erdogan will meet with Pope Francis on February 5. On the same day Erdogan will return to Turkey.