Parliamentary committee delays debates on rating electoral system bill

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The state-legal and human rights protection committee of the Armenian parliament delayed debates of the bill on amending the electoral code for two month. The bill was submitted from the opposition, the Tsarukyan bloc.

The bill proposed to hold nationwide elections under a simple 100% proportional procedure and to abolish the rating system.

“We presented this bill taking into account the April 2 parliamentary elections, which weren’t political with their content, the main reason of which was the rating system”, Tsarukyan bloc MP Naira Zohrabyan said.

She added that they’ve an agreement to delay the debates with the committee because soon they will address it by taking into account OSCE/ODIHR proposals.

Chair of the committee Hrayr Tovmasyan said the government is also planning a bill on the matter, and said he doesn’t rule out that they will have a single bill, regardless of different stances.