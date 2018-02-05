Armenia’s Kyokushin karate federations unite under single association

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Federations of different Kyokushin karate styles of Armenia have united under a single association.

Spartak Gasparyan, president of the Kyokushin Karate-Do National Federation, told a press conference that the process had begun in 2017.

Gasparyan said the association has united five federations presently.

He said that the association has been officially named Association of Kyokushin-Kay Contact Karate Federations of Armenia by the justice ministry.

Members of the association are European and World Champions.

The association will hold a tournament in Armenia in autumn, which will form the Armenian national team, which in turn, will participate in the European and World Championships in 2019.

Kyokushin is a style of stand-up, full contact karate.

"Kyokushin" is Japanese for "the ultimate truth." It is rooted in a philosophy of self-improvement, discipline and hard training.