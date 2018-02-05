Man opens gunfire outside Iranian presidential building in Tehran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An unknown man has opened gunfire outside the Iranian presidential building in Tehran, FARS reports.

“We are now trying to identify the assailant and find out his motives”, deputy mayor of the city Mohsen Hamedan told FARS.

According to reports, the man opened gunfire near the entrance of the presidential building. Security guards disarmed the attacker and he was taken into custody.