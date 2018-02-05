Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Man opens gunfire outside Iranian presidential building in Tehran


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An unknown man has opened gunfire outside the Iranian presidential building in Tehran, FARS reports.

“We are now trying to identify the assailant and find out his motives”, deputy mayor of the city Mohsen Hamedan told FARS.

According to reports, the man opened gunfire near the entrance of the presidential building. Security guards disarmed the attacker and he was taken into custody.




