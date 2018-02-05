Armenia-Switzerland business meeting kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-Switzerland business meeting kicked off in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The meeting, which is being held within the frames of official visit of Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), and has been organized by the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), is attended by 35 businessmen from the two countries who represent the spheres of information technologies, winemaking, tourism and transportation.

Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan delivered opening remarks at the meeting, stating that Switzerland is an important country for Armenia in the context of both the relations and the business models.

“I want the discussions of this meeting to be productive and substantial so that to have an opportunity to study all advantages the economies of the two countries provide. I want to highlight the role of the structures, in particular, that of the Armenian-Swiss chamber of commerce and industry, the parliamentary friendship groups which assist this cooperation as much as possible”, the Vice PM said.

He stated that Switzerland reached many achievements in science, industry and other fields The Vice PM is confident that Armenia as well has many offers to the Swiss partners. Armenia has a history, an interesting position, as well as it is engaged in such trade regimes which provide the country unique advantages.

In his turn Dominique de Buman said he visited Armenia for the first time 10 years ago. The Swiss official now sees and assesses the positive progress in Armenia’s economic field.

“This should allow Armenia to have such a situation so that people will stay here”, he said, highlighting the fields of solar energy, winemaking, tourism in the context of bilateral cooperation.