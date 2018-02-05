Paris terror attack suspect Salah Abdeslam goes on trial in Belgium

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The sole surviving suspect from the 2015 Paris terror attacks has gone on trial at a Belgian court over the gun fight that led to his arrest, BBC reports.

"I do not wish to answer any questions," he said when asked to confirm his identity.

Abdeslam has refused to speak to investigators since his March 2016 arrest.

He is not expected to go on trial in France until 2020 at the earliest.

The charges he now faces in Brussels are not related to events in Paris, but to a shootout he had with police while on the run in Belgium.