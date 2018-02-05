Turkey continues crackdown of Operation Olive Branch protesters

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkish authorities continue arresting people who are protesting the country’s military intervention in Afrin, Syria, in an operation known as Operation Olive Branch, Diken reports.

According to the Turkish interior ministry, 449 people were arrested for making social media posts about the operation.

In addition, 124 people were arrested for holding street protests on the military intervention.

All of the arrested are charged for “propaganda of terrorism”.

Until now, the Turkish military has announced it has lost 9 soldiers, but the Kurdish side claims the actual number to be much higher.

According to a UK based Syrian Center of Human Rights Studies, 68 civilians, including 21 children have been killed as a result of the Turkish intervention.

Syria condemned Turkish actions, mentioning that Afrin is an inseparable part of the country.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.