Martiros Saryan’s ‘Flowers’ painting to be displayed in Yerevan for the first time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Flowers painting by Martiros Saryan painted on glass, which has long been in Moscow, will be displayed in Yerevan for the first time.

It will be displayed at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum from February 28 to March 7.

“This painting has never been displayed in Armenia. Saryan created this work in the Martiros Saryan film and gave it to the operator Marat Varzhapetyan. Probably, his family sold the painting, and it is now included in the personal collection of Russian collector Yuri Nosov”, a representative of the House Museum Sofya Saryan told Armenpress.

During this period the presentation of the book titled ‘Saryan is painting flowers’ and the Martiros Saryan documentary will be held.