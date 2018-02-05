Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl, CNN reports.

Kylie Jenner, 20, kept her pregnancy private.

The reality TV star made the big announcement on social media Sunday, saying she gave birth on Thursday to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl”.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it”, she said on Instagram.

This is Jenner's first child.

Jenner has not publicly identified the baby's father.

She is known to be in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

 




