US withdraws troops from Iraq


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The US started withdrawing its troops deployed in Iraq after completing the active stage of fight against the Islamic State terrorist group, Associated Press reports citing the coalition representatives.

According to them, the US troops, weapons and equipment are transported from Iraq to Afghanistan.

According to the Iraqi sources the coalition for the first time reached an agreement on withdrawal of the US troops during the military operations against terrorists which lasted more than three years.

There is no exact data on the number of troops.




