Weather forecast for February 5 -10: Clear skies and rising temperature


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather and high temperatures are forecast for the upcoming five days in Armenia.

Gagik Surenyan, director of the meteorology center of Hydromet Service (ministry of emergency situations), told ARMENPRESS no cold air currents are expected.

Temperature will rise by 5-7 degrees in February 5.

Clear weather is forecast for Yerevan in the afternoon of February 5, and from February 6 to 10.

Daytime temperature in the capital will range from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.




