53 cars collide in China car crash, 4 killed


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed as 53 vehicles collided in a major car crash in Chuna’s Yunnan Province.

The accident happened in a highway in the morning of February 5, local authorities said.

Authorities said the accident was caused by bad weather, in particular sub zero conditions.

Three people have been hospitalized.




