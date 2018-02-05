53 cars collide in China car crash, 4 killed
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed as 53 vehicles collided in a major car crash in Chuna’s Yunnan Province.
The accident happened in a highway in the morning of February 5, local authorities said.
Authorities said the accident was caused by bad weather, in particular sub zero conditions.
Three people have been hospitalized.
