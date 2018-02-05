Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul election matter to be shifted to courtroom

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The letter which was sent to Istanbul authorities regarding the holding of patriarchal elections in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul in Turkey has remained unanswered.

The steering committee dealing with organizing the elections has applied to court for further proceedings, Agos told ARMENPRESS.

“Under the law, the government must give either an affirmative or negative response to applications in within defined periods. The application on holding patriarchal elections was submitted to the governor of Istanbul , who in turn had to transfer it to the ministry of interior, and then to the council of ministers. The council is the decision maker, but the chain begins from the governor’s office. Since the letter was left unanswered, the road of court interference is opened in this case”, Bagrat Estukyan from Agos said.

The court hasn’t yet set a session date.