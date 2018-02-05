Armenia bars Belarus from selling multiple rocket launchers to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hasn’t allowed CSTO-member Belarus to sell Polonez multiple rocket launchers to Azerbaijan, Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported. Armenia and Belarus are both members of the CSTO – the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“We wanted to sell Polonez [launchers] to Azerbaijan. But Armenia, our colleague in CSTO, opposed this. The deal didn’t take place”, Belarus military analyst Alexander Alesin said.

He also added that with most probability Belarus will begin selling non-lethal weapons to Armenia soon.