Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Costa Rica presidential elections fail to produce winner in first round


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Results of more than 58% of ballots in the Costa Rica presidential election didn’t determine a winner. It is also unknown who will pass to the second round.

The country’s electoral court said Fabricio Alvarado from the National Rebirth party remains the leader in the race.

PAC candidate Carlos Alvarado (no relation to Fabricio Alvarado) took the second place.

The second round will be held April 1.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration