Costa Rica presidential elections fail to produce winner in first round

Results of more than 58% of ballots in the Costa Rica presidential election didn't determine a winner. It is also unknown who will pass to the second round.

The country’s electoral court said Fabricio Alvarado from the National Rebirth party remains the leader in the race.

PAC candidate Carlos Alvarado (no relation to Fabricio Alvarado) took the second place.

The second round will be held April 1.