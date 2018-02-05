Government to provide new subvention types for community development

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to provide subventions in 2018 to communities for economic and social infrastructure development, deputy minister of territorial administration and development Varazdat Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that up to 60% of the total value of economic infrastructure development projects can be co-finances by the government, with up to 40% planned for social infrastructures – kindergartens, cultural homes etc.

“The new subvention procedure concerns only 2018”, he said, adding that communities can apply to the government if they are preparing programs on capital spending.

“The government is ready to co-finance 60-40 and 40-60 ratio for economic and social infrastructure development respectively”, he said.

The process aims at encouraging communities to increase capital spending in their total budgets as much as possible.

Bids for subvention are accepted until the end of March.

The full article is available in Armenian

By Lilit Demuryan