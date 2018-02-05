Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

2 skiers dead in Italy avalanche


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Two people have been killed as an avalanche hit a skiing resort in Central Italy, Local reported citing authorities.

The incident happened in the Campo Felice resort, 120km from Rome.

Another two people have been injured and airlifted to a hospital. All three were skiing outside the permitted area.

 




