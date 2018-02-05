Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Iran sentences defendant to 6 years for US espionage


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian court sentenced a person to imprisonment on charges of espionage for the USA and a “European country”, Mehr reports.

“The spy, who had met with American intelligence officers  nine times for transferring information on Iran’s nuclear program to the US and a European country, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment and confiscation of all financial means gained through the espionage”, Tehran prosecution announced.




