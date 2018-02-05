Show the result you’ve never shown before – Skiing Federation Boss tells Armenian athletes for South Korea Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Skiing Federation of Armenia Gagik Sargsyan has talked to ARMENPRESS about the chances and expectations from Armenia’s three skiers who will comete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Armenia will be represented at the skiing events by Katya Galstyan, Ashot Karapetyan and Michael Michaelyan.

“She is very diligent, all three are diligent but Katya stands out”, Sargsyan said about Katya, mentioning that she is a very smart athlete, has high performance and does everything with calculations.

“You had to see his excitement when it was decided that he will take part in the Olympics”, Sargsyan said, commenting on Ashot Karapetyan. “He is also very diligent, devoted”.

“I would point out Michael a bit. If we were to look at his results, it is obvious that he is a bit more mature with his career”, Sargsyan said, mentioning that they’ve nicknames Michael Michaelyan the Kinder Surprise – because with his results he will become a discovery.

“My expectation is that all three have their best results of their careers in the Olympics. Meaning to show the result which they’ve never shown before”, the federation boss said, wishing success and achievements to the Armenian athletes.

Varvara Hayrapetyan

Full interview is available in Armenian.