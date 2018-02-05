Boxing could face removal from 2020 Tokyo Olympics – IOC president warns

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Boxing could be removed from the 2020 Tokyo Games if the International Olympic Committee is not satisfied problems with the sport’s finances and governance are sorted out, IOC President Thomas Bach warned on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Speaking in Pyeongchang ahead of next week’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, Bach said the IOC was “extremely worried” about how the sport was run and said the body was prepared to make bold decisions.

“The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing in the programs of the Youth Olympics 2018 and Tokyo 2020,” he told reporters.

Bach added that the IOC would be freezing all contacts with the sport’s governing AIBA “excluding the ones on a working level necessary to implement the respective IOC decisions”.

AIBA said the IOC decision was “extremely disappointing” after the boxing body had submitted a progress report as requested.