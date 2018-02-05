Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

South Korea bans 36,000 people from entering country amid heightened security for winter Olympics


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 36 thousand foreign nationals have been banned entry to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, local media reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ban comes as South Korea takes heightened security precautions.

Sources said that the country has cooperated with special services of various countries, namely intelligence agencies, in order to gain information on possible dangerous and suspicious individuals.

 

 




