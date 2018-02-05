PSRC to discuss issue of setting electricity tariff of Arevek solar power plant at 51.287 AMD

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) on February 7 will discuss the issue of setting the electricity tariff supplied from the Arevek solar power plant, reports Armenpress.

According to the draft it is planned to set the tariff 42.739 AMD/kWh without Value Added Tax and 51.287 AMD/kWh including the VAT. If adopted the decision will come into force in March 2018 and will last for 6 months.

Arevek solar power plant has been constructed by the Energy Invest Holding CJSC, a company owned by Tashir Group of Companies. The plant launched operation in late September 2017.

Arevek solar power plant has a capacity of 434.72kWh. According to preliminary calculations it can annually generate 571.000kWh energy. Moreover, the solar power plant will operate constantly regardless of the season and weather conditions.