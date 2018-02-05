Cyprus President re-elected, vows to continue island unification attempts

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has been re-elected to a second year in office.

With all votes counted, the conservative had 56 percent of the vote against 44 percent for the leftist-backed Stavros Malas, Reuters reports.

Cyprus Mail reported that the president vowed to continue attempts to unite the island.

“A new day dawns tomorrow which requires unity, because that is required to move forward,” Anastasiades told cheering crowds in downtown Nicosia. “I will continue to be a president for all Cypriots. Tonight, there are no winners or losers, there is (only) a Cyprus for all of us,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.