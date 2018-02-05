Ecuadoreans vote to eliminate unlimited re-election law

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno has announced after a referendum that democracy has won – after Ecuadoreans on Sunday voted in a referendum to prevent unlimited presidential re-election, Reuters reports.

The vote includes six other questions on issues ranging from new anti-corruption measures to limiting mining and oil production in environmentally-sensitive areas.

Based on results of around 40% of ballots – nearly 65% of voters voted for eliminating the chance of unlimited re-election possibility.

Moreno said the parliament will amend the Constitution in the coming 30 days based on the results of the referendum.