Construction of new landfill in Yerevan to launch this year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The program of constructing a new landfill close to the existing dumpsite in Nubarashen will launch in 2018.

The Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress that the new landfill, which will be constructed within the frames of the Yerevan Solid Waste Management program, will be in accordance with the international standards. “It will include a waste water collection system, gas collection and combustion plant, power generator, administrative building, fence and the necessary vehicles for the service”, the Municipality said.

Within the framework of the program it is planned to temporarily close down the Nubarashen and Ajapnyak dumspites.

The waste reprocessing is considered as the 3rd component of the solid waste management process which is expected to be carried out within the frames of the community-private sector cooperation at the expense of private investments.