Yerevan City Hall continues improvement of apartment blocks, unsafe building to be substituted

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. A new multi-apartment building will be constructed in Yerevan for residents of a 4th degree unsafe building.

The City Hall told ARMENPRESS that 450 million drams are planned for the construction from the 2018 budget.

The City Hall said the new building will be provided to the residents of the old and unsafe building.

In 2017, Yerevan city authorities continued programs aimed for communal reforms, namely improvement of building conditions, renovation and modernization of water supply and wastewater removal systems.