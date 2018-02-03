Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

Road conditions update – All clear


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. As of 17:00, February 3, clear weather has been reported along all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance in Armenia.

The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS that all roads and highways are open for traffic.

 




