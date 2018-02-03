Yerevan oncology center equipped with state-of-the-art ultra precision device

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Fanarjyan National Center of Oncology has been equipped with a state of the art device, director Armen Tananyan told reporters.

The device, Varian Clinac IX, has been acquired thanks to Armenian and Iranian businessmen and is the only similar device in the country.

Tananyan said the new management model enabled to invest nearly 820 million drams in one year alone.

According to him, radiotherapy is rather expensive globally, but according to contracts, therapy in Armenia will be affordable for citizens.

“I am sure that a segment of patients will undergo treatment under state-funded conditions. Nearly 20 percent of oncology sector needs are provided under state-funded conditions”, he said.

Radiotherapy prices start from 25,000 Euros in European countries, from 8,000 dollars in Iran, and 4000 in Georgia, whereas the price in Armenia will be up to 3000.

The new device is a modern super-prevision radiotherapy tool.

The device has an integrated robot-vision system, enabling ultra precision.