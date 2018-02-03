Members of Parliament of Armenia visit Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A delegation of the Armenian Parliament comprised from committee chairmen and faction leaders are on a visit to Artsakh February 2-4.

The Parliamentarians from Armenia visited on February 3 the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers in honor of the fallen soldiers of the war. The MPs were accompanied by Vahram Balayan, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh.

An expanded format meeting of parliamentarians of both countries took place later on the same day in the Parliament of Artsakh.

Speaker Ashot Ghulyan highlighted the yearly improving relations with the Parliament of Armenia, regular meetings on the level of committees and the sessions of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, leader of the ruling party faction of Armenia, thanked for the reception and praised the level of partnership between the two parliaments.

He presented Speaker Ara Babloyan’s instruction on awarding Speaker Ashot Ghulyan with the Medal of Honor of the Parliament of Armenia for significant contribution in strengthening the friendly inter-parliamentary ties on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement.