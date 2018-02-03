Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety condemns Azeri sabotage of media

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety (IRFS) condemns the authorities of Azerbaijan for organizing a series of cyber attacks directed at the Facebook accounts of independent media outlets and opposition leaders, and calls for an end to the systemic intensification of online censorship that has targeted the public pages of leading independent online media outlets and opposition leaders over the past month, IRFS said in a statement.

The Institute for Reporters’ Freedom and Safety called on Azerbaijan to release all political prisoners.

“The IRFS calls on the international community to immediately start exerting pressure on the Azerbaijani authorities through individual sanctions imposed against the officials and their family members, who are responsible for blatant restriction of freedom of expression in the country”, the statement said.