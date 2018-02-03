Yerevan Oncology Center equipped with new chemotherapy unit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Fanarjyan National Center of Oncology has been equipped with a new general and children’s chemotherapy unit.

Professor Armen Tananyan, director of the center, told reporters that the 3000 sq.m. facility is located on the 7th floor.

He said that up to 100 people receive chemotherapy courses daily.

“5000-8000 chemotherapy interventions are done in the country, 80% of which in our center”, he said.

Although the rise of cancer diseases worldwide, including Armenia, the director said successes have also been recorded – nearly 40,000 people have survived cancer in Armenia.

Nearly 12 thousand people receive outpatient treatment in the center annually.