PM chairs meeting in ministry of territorial administration & development

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the ministry of territorial administration and development today to review the results of the 2017 priority issue implementation and upcoming actions for 2018.

“It is extremely important for us to be able to form an architecture of provincial and regional governance through the ministry of territorial administration and development, so that all our partners, the teams of community leaders and the governors clearly know standards and be maximally involved in development programs”, the PM said.

Minister Lokyan said 2017 was a year of introducing fundamental changed and systemic mechanisms in the regional and local self-governance sectors.

Speaking on investment programs, the minister said that 58 programs from provinces have been approved, and 20 investment programs were finances with 638,355 million drams loan means with 8-12% interest rates.

Subsidization for the first two years is planned for three programs.

The PM tasked to make proposals on forming provincial platforms for business program designs.

Karapetyan urged the ministry to continue implementation of programs with even greater momentum.