Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

6000 foreigners granted residence status in Armenia in 2017


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 6042 foreigners were granted residence status in Armenia in 2017.

According to the national statistical service, 4177 of the total number were granted temporary permits, while 1301 received permanent permits. The remaining 564 received special residence status.

The majority of foreigners who were granted the permits are from Iran, India and Russia.

402 come from Syria, 322 from USA, 300 from China and 29 from Turkey.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration