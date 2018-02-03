6000 foreigners granted residence status in Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 6042 foreigners were granted residence status in Armenia in 2017.

According to the national statistical service, 4177 of the total number were granted temporary permits, while 1301 received permanent permits. The remaining 564 received special residence status.

The majority of foreigners who were granted the permits are from Iran, India and Russia.

402 come from Syria, 322 from USA, 300 from China and 29 from Turkey.